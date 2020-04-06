UBS Group Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $26.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,123,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,431,358. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

