UBS Group Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $22.50

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $50.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WBS. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE:WBS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,599. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,369,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,630,000 after acquiring an additional 771,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,125.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 269,338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.