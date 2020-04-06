UBS Group (UBS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) recently:

4/1/2020 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/30/2020 – UBS Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/17/2020 – UBS Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2020 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of UBS opened at $8.84 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Get UBS Group AG alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $4,338,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,728,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.