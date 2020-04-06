UBS Group’s (UBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur UBS auf Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 12 Franken belassen. Die grossten denkbaren Risiken durch die Covid-19-Krise seien im europaischen Bankensektor noch nicht eingepreist, wenngleich das Chance-Risiko-Verhaltnis nach dem Kurssturz mittlerweile ausgewogener erscheine, schrieb Analyst Kian Abouhossein in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte rechnet im Basisszenario nun mit einer schrittweise Erholung von der Virus-Krise und senkte seine Gewinnerwartungen. Werde hingen ein langfristiges Rezessionsszenario angewandt, gabe es fur den Sektor ein weiteres Risiko von 15 bis 20 Prozent. Seine Top Picks” sind KBC, BNP Paribas, BBVA, UBS und Barclays./ajx/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 20:14 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

UBS stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $4,338,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 944.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

