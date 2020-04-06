Ultimate Secure Cash Trading 17.4% Higher This Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $178,367.33 and approximately $219.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

