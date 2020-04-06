Ultra Hits One Day Volume of $49,022.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $49,022.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,283.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.03488119 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002397 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00757671 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012604 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00046451 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

