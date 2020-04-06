Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of RARE opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

