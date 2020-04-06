Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

RARE opened at $48.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

