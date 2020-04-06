Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Under Armour by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Under Armour by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

