Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 33.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAA. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra cut their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $9.08. 608,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,027. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,383,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after buying an additional 116,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $49,728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

