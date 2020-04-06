Unify Hits One Day Volume of $2,623.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Unify has a market capitalization of $75,491.47 and approximately $2,623.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. During the last week, Unify has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00617732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007636 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.