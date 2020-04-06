Union Pacific (UNP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP):

3/31/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $206.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $139.00.

3/16/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $201.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $138.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

