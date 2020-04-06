United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSI. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

UBSI stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Bankshares by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Bankshares by 3,011.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,291,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250,288 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

