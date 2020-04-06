United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UFCS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of UFCS stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.56. 1,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,801. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.54 million, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $289.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

