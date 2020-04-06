United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.02 ($43.04).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

ETR:UTDI opened at €27.84 ($32.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.00. United Internet has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €37.25 ($43.31).

United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

