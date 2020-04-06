United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTDI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.78 ($42.77).

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €1.77 ($2.06) during trading on Monday, hitting €28.50 ($33.14). 588,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a one year high of €37.25 ($43.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.11 and its 200-day moving average is €30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

