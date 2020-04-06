United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

