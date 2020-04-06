United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,232 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USO. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 53.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $6,024,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 868.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $5.90 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

