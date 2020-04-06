United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet cut United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE:X traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 483,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,813,496. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 254.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

