United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTX traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,930,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average is $139.41. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

