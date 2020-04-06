United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,070 at Jefferies Financial Group

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UU. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,011 ($13.30) to GBX 996 ($13.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut United Utilities Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 1,128 ($14.84) in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,006.90 ($13.25).

LON:UU opened at GBX 852 ($11.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 743 ($9.77) and a one year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 933.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 906.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total value of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

