UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.91.

NYSE UNH traded up $14.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,091. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.68. The firm has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.