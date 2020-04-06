Universa Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and CoinBene. Universa has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $953.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Universa has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.02662828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.