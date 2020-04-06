UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Price Up 12.8% This Week

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $735,197.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.02561614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

