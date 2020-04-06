Universe (UNI) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. Universe has a total market capitalization of $105,601.22 and approximately $11.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Universe has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,170,341 coins and its circulating supply is 85,970,341 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

