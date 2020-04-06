UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Cap of $5.23 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $459,601.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, LBank and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.02635642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00206126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, Allcoin, HADAX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

