Unobtanium (UNO) Price Tops $53.80

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $505.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $53.80 or 0.00753115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,143.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.40 or 0.03547160 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,949 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

