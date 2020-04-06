Uquid Coin Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005504 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDAX and IDEX. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.82 or 0.04693621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037092 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010007 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, OOOBTC, Exrates, IDAX, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

