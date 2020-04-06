Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 143.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263,746 shares during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties accounts for 0.9% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 778,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,023,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3,780.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UE traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. 306,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,867. The stock has a market cap of $927.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UE shares. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

