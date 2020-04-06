Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URBN. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

URBN opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.