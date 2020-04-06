Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 124.44% from the company’s current price.

URGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

URGN traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $20.05. 142,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $412.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

