USD Coin (USDC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $911.02 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $681.80 million and approximately $911.02 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, Kucoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.02312114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00076064 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 687,629,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,777,048 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Hotbit, OKEx, Korbit, Crex24, LATOKEN, CPDAX, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

