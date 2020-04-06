USDK 24-Hour Volume Tops $72.99 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One USDK token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.54 million and approximately $72.99 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.46 or 0.02581710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00204440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

