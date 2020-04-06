USDQ (USDQ) Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.21 million and $19.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00012957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00070381 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00373497 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014730 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00044329 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012869 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001432 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,973 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

