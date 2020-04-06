USDX (USDX) Price Reaches $0.15

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $576,785.05 and $1,098.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000489 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004825 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000290 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,261 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

