USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $575,657.98

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. USDX has a total market cap of $575,657.98 and approximately $1,096.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000499 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004960 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002446 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000202 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,261 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.