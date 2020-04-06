Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) – Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Usio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Usio has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 18.14%.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

