Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $78.89 on Monday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $327.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

