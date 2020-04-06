Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Eric St Clair Stobart Buys 5,000 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,655.09).

Eric St Clair Stobart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Eric St Clair Stobart bought 5,000 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,950 ($15,719.55).

LON UEM opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.10) on Monday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.76 ($3.50). The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $363.60 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a GBX 1.93 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

