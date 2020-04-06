V-ID (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.0839 on Top Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. V-ID has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $544,610.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.20 or 0.04810970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037558 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003364 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,501,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,782,164 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

