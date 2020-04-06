Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 13.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $24,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

NYSE:MTN opened at $131.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

