Valero Energy (VLO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO):

3/27/2020 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

3/24/2020 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

2/7/2020 – Valero Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

