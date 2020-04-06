VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Position Increased by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

