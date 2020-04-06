VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lifted by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.7% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. 62,262,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,883,586. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $31.84.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

