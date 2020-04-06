Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is RDA Financial Network’s 7th Largest Position

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 587,770.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 499,605 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. 622,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,850,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

