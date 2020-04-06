Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Decreased by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,850,330. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

