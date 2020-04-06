Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 136.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. 24,478,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,957,338. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

