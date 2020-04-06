Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

