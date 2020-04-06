Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $15.04 on Monday, reaching $217.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.71 and a 200-day moving average of $234.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

