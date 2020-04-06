Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,041,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,470,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,779,000 after purchasing an additional 240,276 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,565,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,164,000 after purchasing an additional 497,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,038,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.23. 1,051,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

